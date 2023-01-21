The area has been hungry for a second Chick-fil-A location and the franchise owner said the restaurant’s clientele soon will be satisfied.
A design for a second Elizabethtown location for the popular restaurant is on the agenda for the city’s next Planning Commission meeting and franchisee Chris Flanagan said the addition has been a long time coming.
“We’ve been in the process of trying to identify a location for about five years,” he said, adding he will celebrate his 20th year with the company this year. “We’ve had a letter of intent on several pieces of properties, but none of them worked out quite the way we wanted them to.”
Set to open in April 2024, the new location will be on 2.5 acres at 1034 Executive Drive, formerly occupied by Ryan’s Steakhouse, between Burger King and Heartland Mini Golf and near an interstate exit.
“It’s one of the larger pieces of property,” he said. “The building that’s slated to be built is one of the largest Chick-fil-As that’s currently being built in the country. It will have the latest technologies. It’s a brand new prototype.”
Flanagan said not only will it be a “beautiful restaurant,” but the service capacity will be vastly expanded over its location off North Dixie Avenue.
“It will have multiple lanes, not only for ordering but fulfillment,” he said, adding that contrasts from the current location that has three order lanes, but merges into one where customers pickup their food. “There will be two lanes on the fulfillment side. It’s going to be state-of-art with the highest technology used in any Chick-fil-A in the country.”
At the current restaurant, Flanagan said drive-thru traffic often backs up onto the shopping center access road. The new location shouldn’t have that issue, he said.
“We know that it’s a challenge for customers and it’s a challenge for us, too,” he said. “You may not believe it as a guest, but we hate it as much as the guest does because we understand how frustrating and how challenging it can be.”
A “great deal of thought and planning” is going into the new restaurant, Flanagan said.
The location also will include much more parking for dine-in customers, which is limited in the current restaurant’s lot, Flanagan said.
“This piece of property is double the size of our current property on Dixie Highway,” he said. “This will be able to allow more guests on our lot off the access lot behind us. We want to be a good neighbor.”
The Dixie store, which opened in March 2004 in front of Mall Park Center, is one of the busiest in a three-state region of Tennessee, Kentucky and southern Indiana, with Flanagan calling the through-rate at the restaurant “insanely high.”
“We are in excess of 200 cars per hour every day,” he said, comparing it to the industry average of 60 to 65 vehicles. “Our peak hour, which is usually 12 to 1 p.m., we’re in excess of 200, and our current record is around 252 cars in an hour. That’s about four times the average in our industry.”
The store will provide economic impact to the area, Flanagan said.
“I’m going to hire around 130 new employees,” he said, adding that the new store also will provide advancement opportunities for current Chick-fil-A employees. “It’s going to create 15 leadership positions at the new restaurant that current team members will be able to fulfill.”
Flanagan said the restaurant, situated off Interstate 65, will generate more revenue for the city’s restaurant tax, especially from travelers.
“We love how that money is being utilized for the community,” he said. “We can see that the (Elizabethtown Sports Park) and other great things have happened because of that. We’re going to provide a substantial shot in the arm with additional sales.”
The location also is eight miles from BlueOval SK Battery Park, which Flanagan said he is excited to serve its 5,000 future employees.
Flanagan said he wanted to thank the city and its employees for assisting him and Chick-fil-A through the process calling them phenomenal.
“All of the interaction that we’ve had with the mayor, with Ed Poppe, that whole staff is fantastic,” he said. “They are pro-business. … They’re also an advocate for economic growth in Elizabethtown.”
While the new location has been a longtime coming, Flanagan said he is excited the project is moving forward.
“I would have preferred it five years ago, because we needed it then,” he said. “We are beyond excited for this property.”
