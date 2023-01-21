The area has been hungry for a second Chick-fil-A location and the franchise owner said the restaurant’s clientele soon will be satisfied.

A design for a second Elizabethtown location for the popular restaurant is on the agenda for the city’s next Planning Commission meeting and franchisee Chris Flanagan said the addition has been a long time coming.

Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.