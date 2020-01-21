A fast-casual restaurant chain is coming to Gateway Commons this fall.
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual restaurant chain based in Auburn, Alabama is slated to open sometime in or around September, according to a news release. The restaurant will be located adjacent to the GNC store on Calumet Trace.
Chicken Salad Chick sells food such as chicken salad, chicken salad sandwiches, various salads and other food. There are more than 140 locations throughout the United States. The chain has been recognized as one of America’s fastest growing companies by numerous media outlets.
Matthew Dugger, a Louisville-based optometrist, is one of the franchisee owners.
Dugger said Evansville, Indiana and Bowling Green were other options in addition to Owensboro.
“The opportunity at Gateway Commons presented itself first so we jumped on it,” he said.
Dugger said he was looking forward to bringing the “unique” restaurant to a new area and becoming part of the community.
The restaurant will have eat-in, drive-through and catering services. This is the chain’s second location in Kentucky with the first in Nicholasville, right outside of Lexington.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer of Gulfstream Commercial Services, said the restaurant will be a great addition to the area as it’s the first standalone restaurant in the area.
“It just nails it when it comes to the type of establishment that would compliment the retail and the entertainment up there,” he said.
Dugger said he plans to hire about 20 to 30 full-time employees, including a general manager, and about 20 part-time employees.
For interested parties, contact EMSChick01@chickensaladchick.com.
270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
