State Chief Justice John Minton said he is hopeful a bill that would create a second Family Court judgeship for Daviess County will be heard in the Senate in the near future.
If the bill doesn’t pass, some other arrangement will have to be made to manage Daviess Family Court’s caseload going forward, Minton said last week.
House Bill 214 is sponsored by Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican. The bill affects more than just Daviess County. It would create nine new judgeships statewide, while eliminating nine District Court judge positions.
Of the nine new judgeships, “all but two of them are Family Court judges,” Minton said.
The bill has passed the House and has been assigned to the Senate judiciary committee for a hearing.
“We are hopeful it will be called for a hearing in judiciary,” Minton said. “I have met with DJ Johnson and Sen. (Matt) Castlen. Sen. Castlen is shepherding the bill through the Senate.
“The delegation from Daviess County is really working hard toward passage of this bill.”
The need for a second Family Court judge hasn’t changed. A judicial workload study found Daviess’ Family Court judge, Julie Hawes Gordon, was doing the work of 1.65 judges. Minton said AOC officials believe the maximum load any one judge should carry is the work of 1.4 judges.
“Beyond 1.4, it becomes problematic,” he said.
Some judges across the state have heavier caseloads. For example, judges in the 27th Judicial Circuit, which includes Knox and Laurel counties, are doing the work of 2.24 judges, Minton said.
Judges carrying too heavy caseloads is a hardship on the people who have cases waiting to be adjudicated.
“The fact is, people are having to wait for justice, and we are trying to address an inequity,” Minton said.
A similar Johnson bill passed the House last year, but passed the Senate with changes the House did not agree with, and the bill died for lack of consensus. Minton said the problem will only get worse if the bill doesn’t pass this year.
“They will only make the access to justice worse for people in the affected courts,” Minton said. “If this fails, there will have to be some accommodation to handle the case load” in Family Court.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
