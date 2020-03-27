Kentucky Court officials are attempting to lower the inmate population in jails by having certain inmates released on bond while awaiting trial.
The move to get eligible inmates out of jail comes as officials fear a coronavirus outbreak could sweep through a jail, infecting inmates and staff. The effort to reduce jail populations also has the support of state Chief Justice John Minton, who is urging judges to consider releasing county inmates on bond when appropriate.
“The judges are aware of the role we play in the (bond) process and are particularly aware of the circumstances this pandemic creates for jails,” Minton said Wednesday.
“People confined to jails are particularly at risk, due to the close quarters” and sometimes unsanitary conditions, Minton said. “Whenever possible, judges should release low-level offenders.”
Concern about an outbreak in jails has prompted jailers to cancel in-person visitation and volunteers, cease sending out work crews and transfers from other jails, and to screen both new inmates and staff reporting for work for symptoms of coronavirus.
Damon Preston, Public Advocate for the state Department of Public Advocacy, said the public defenders are working to get people released from jails.
“Last week, as soon as this broke, when it was clear things were going to get serious in a hurry, we filed thousands of bond motions,” Preston said. “We filed motions in every case where we couldn’t negotiate a release.
“We are still assembling numbers, but it seems over 500 people were released last week,” he said.
“Pretrial release is an easier sell, because of the presumption” of innocence, Preston said. “It doesn’t make sense that, if everyone is presumed innocent, (they) are going to wait in a jail cell” and risk becoming infected if another inmate brings the coronavirus into the facility.
Judges across the state are reacting differently to motions for release, Preston said.
“It’s hard right now to say anything statewide because there are 57 kingdoms,” he said, referring to the state’s 5 judicial circuits.
Leigh Jackson, supervising attorney for the public defender office in Daviess County, said some inmates have been released from jail through agreements between defense attorneys and prosecutors. In those cases, an order can be filed with the presiding judge without having to hold a bond hearing.
While most court hearings have been canceled, bond hearings can be held by video conference, with the defense conferring with the client by confidential phone.
“We only have Circuit Court two days a week, so scheduling hearings is difficult,” Jackson said.
“When we can’t agree, we are filing motions,” Jackson said. “We are trying to do some bond motions even for people who might have been probated later.”
Offenders are given a risk assessment by pretrial services, which weighs, among other things, the likelihood the defendant will return to court for future hearings if released on bond. Jackson said the Daviess County office, which covers several counties, is seeking bond on defendants who were judged low to moderate risk of not returning.
“Even when someone has been considered a moderate risk, they can be 85% likely to return to court,” Jackson said
“Eight-five to 90% is a pretty good likelihood of coming back,” Jackson said.
Judges are still the determining factor on whether an inmate is released on bond. “Judicial discretion is still operative,” Minton said, “but I was using this opportunity through my email (to judges) to emphasize this public health danger.”
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said the number of inmates awaiting trial in the jail has been reduced. The jail had 644 inmates on Wednesday when the daily average last year was 760, he said.
There were 230 inmates in the jail on county charges Wednesday. “A few days ago, we were at 250 (county) inmates,” Maglinger said. “It seems overall the county population has dropped, but not (the number of) federal and state inmates.”
The DPA office is also interested in seeing people near the end of their prison sentences released from state prisons and jails, Preston said. The agency has reached out to the Department of Corrections and the state Parole Board about ways to reduce the prison population, he said.
“There are levels of ways people could be released” from prisons, such as through an expanded medical release or by paroling people near the end of their sentences, Preston said.
DPA officials would like to see inmates within six to 12 months of the end of their sentences released to ease the prison population, Preston said.
“The prisons are so over-crowded now,” he said.
