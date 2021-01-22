The Daviess County grand jury, which hasn’t been able to meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will hold a special in-person session next month at the Daviess County Courthouse.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Thursday that state Chief Justice John Minton has given the county permission to hold a February grand jury session in the Fiscal Court courtroom.
The Administrative Office of the Courts halted in-person grand jury sessions statewide until April. Daviess County officials said previously the grand jury was unable to meet virtually due to technology issues and issues of privacy. Grand jury sessions are private.
Kuegel said bringing jurors and witnesses to the Holbrook Judicial Center, which is still largely closed to the public, creates a potential hazard.
He said court officials have the permission of both Minton and county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“What Judge Mattingly is going to allow us to do... so we don’t fall further behind, is allow us to use the Fiscal Courtroom,” Kuegel said. “This is a one-time approval. It’s a limited exception.”
The grand jury is the same panel that met over the summer, Kuegel said, and they have agreed to meet in February. An in-person session will take all COVID-19 precautions.
“We’ll make sure we check temperatures, have masks and socially distance,” Kuegel said.
The session is needed, he said.
“For lack of a better term, it’s going to be a pressure relief valve” to start moving cases through the court system,” he said. Cases “are piling up.”
The grand jury session is scheduled to last two days.
“It’s going to be a little out of our comfort zone on how returns are made, but we can work around it and get returns to the judge,” Kuegel said.
There are no plans for an in-person grand jury to meet again in the county courthouse.
“I think it’s going to be this one time,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.