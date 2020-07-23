Officials who work to assist victims of child abuse and child neglect told a legislative committee Wednesday that one of the biggest hurdles to stopping child abuse is the “bystander issue.”
Officials with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky and other agencies talked about state child abuse statistics during a meeting of the legislative Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory Committee in Frankfort.
Jill Seyfred, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, said there are consistently more substantiated cases of child neglect than there are of child physical or sexual abuse. Of substantiated abuse and neglect cases, 31% involve children between 1 and 5 years old, 27% involved children between the ages of 6 and 10, and 28% of cases involve children between the ages of 11 and 17. The remaining 14% of cases involve infants, she said.
Some of the main drivers of abuse and neglect are mental health issues and substance abuse. While some abuse cases have more than one factor, almost two-thirds involved substance abuse, Seyfred said.
Reports of child abuse fell in March and April when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Christa Bell, director of the division of protection and permanency for the Department of Community Based Services. Child abuse reports for May were on par with previous years when schools close for the summer, she said.
But a high percentage of cases that are either witnessed or suspected by a neighbor or member of the public are never reported, according to a panel that looked at abuse data, Seyfred said.
“In 28% of the cases the panel profiled, there is a bystander issue,” she said. “Someone was concerned, someone was aware a child was in danger, and they (failed) to make a report.”
Part of the reason people don’t report is because they don’t know how, or know they can make a report anonymously, Seyfred said.
“(People) don’t know what to say, they don’t know what to do,” she said. “In many times, what they opt to do is nothing.”
The public needs more education on how to report child abuse, Seyfred said.
Kentucky does have a requirement that people report suspected child abuse and neglect. While Kentucky often ranks near the top of states for having the most reports of abuse and neglect, that is at least in part because such rankings are comparing Kentucky with states that do not have a reporting requirement.
Such rankings are “not comparing apples to apples,” Seyfred said.
Nationally, there has been a downward trend in cases of child physical abuse and sexual abuse, and Kentucky has seen a similar decline, said Kelly Crane, state policy specialist for Prevent Child Abuse America. But the stresses created by the pandemic is a “perfect storm” for abuse to take place, she said.
The pandemic changed the way DCBS caseworkers handled their cases, out of the need for people and families to isolate themselves. But the work of keeping up with cases where children and families were in need continued.
“We have not missed a minute of face to face interaction with children at risk,” said Marta Miranda-Straub, DCBS’ commissioner.
Bell said many meetings with families were done by videoconferencing unless there were circumstances that required the child to be seen in-person.
Parent-child visitations were also done by teleconference in March and April.
Committee members raised concerns that children and families at risk who were isolated by the pandemic aren’t being reached.
“We may have some children falling through the cracks due to COVID,” said committee Co-Chairman Sen. Tom Buford, a Nicholasville Democrat.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Hopkinsville Republican, asked what services would be available to families if their children sign up for virtual learning rather than returning to school.
“We all know abuse and neglect hasn’t just stopped,” Westerfield said of the decline in reports after the pandemic began.
Bell said DCBS tries to get information out about services on social media and whenever officials speak to the news media.
“We have taken the opportunity … to share information that there are potential supports for families,” Bell said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
