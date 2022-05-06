Child care providers can apply for a facility repairs grant from the Kentucky Division of Child Care.
The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act and will assist child care centers and family care providers in improving the quality of health and safety of children in their care.
Providers can apply for up to $10,000 specifically dedicated to facility repair.
Programs need an estimate from a contractor or a price quote from a company or website for the needed repairs or purchase and a description of the effects on the health and safety of the program.
For more information or for an application, visit https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/os/oas/Pages/grants.aspx.
