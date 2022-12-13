Chili’s Grill & Bar was packed with customers Monday afternoon for the grand opening of its restaurant at 4500 Frederica St.
Chili’s Director of Operations Greg Cloud said the national franchise had been looking to expand in western Kentucky, and had been eyeing Owensboro for years.
“After COVID, the building became available at an unbelievable location,” he said of the site, which was most recently the home of the Golden Corral from 2017 to the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
Cloud touted the food and drink deals Chili’s will offer Owensboro. He also said the restaurant — which was founded in 1975 in Texas, and now has more than 1,600 locations — will create about 75 full- and part-time jobs.
Chili’s has hired about 50 people, and will continue to hire for another month, he said.
“I’ve been with the brand for 18 years, and to see a lot of people grow up in this brand — put themselves through school, start families, buy homes — it’s exciting to me that will happen here, too,” he said.
The new restaurant’s general manager, Angie Mancuso, moved here from Louisville to start her new position. She said Owensboro has welcomed her with open arms.
“From my point of view, we’ve made the right decision to move here because the community is obviously thrilled we’re here,” she said. “I’ve had people just randomly stop in just to thank us for being here, so that’s been awesome.”
The property at 4500 Frederica has been a favorite dining spot since the late Jim Wethington opened the Southside Barbecue Inn there in 1958. Three years after Southside Barbecue Inn closed in 1994, Ryan’s Buffet Grill & Bakery bought the property in 1997.
