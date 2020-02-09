The temperature read 38 degrees Saturday, but a brisk wind made it feel more like 29.
A perfect day for an indoor boat show, Brandon Kleeman of Tell City said as he watched potential customers climbing on the Landau pontoon boats in Flash’s section of the West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show at the Owensboro Convention Center.
“You don’t want it to be too nice outside,” he said.
It was a day for looking and dreaming about summer days on the river or a lake.
Kleeman brought five boats to the show, with prices ranging from $25,000 to $55,000.
Lyn and Rita Hardesty were thinking about upgrading to a larger boat.
“He really wants one with a bigger motor,” she said.
It’s time to start teaching the grandkids to operate a boat, he said.
Boating enthusiasts, the Hardestys said they come to the boat show every year they can. This year, their boat will be at Barren River Lake after being at Rough River Lake for several years.
“It’s just under two hours away,” Rita Hardesty said.
Barren is about twice the size of Rough River, her husband said, and not as crowded.
Daniel Haynes of Centertown was at the show making contacts with dealers to buy a used boat later.
New boats, he said, run between $40,000 and $60,000.
“I’m just getting leads today,” he said. “I’ll go see the dealers later.”
But it wasn’t all boats.
There were golf carts, four-wheelers and campers too.
Dr. Michael Jones, who owns Bridgewater Medical Clinics in Owensboro, Sacramento and Madisonville, also owns Kentucky RV Sales in Madisonville.
He brought campers over to the Boat & Outdoor Show this weekend for the third year.
A 37-foot Prowler camper that sleeps eight in bunk beds was getting a lot of attention.
It had a sale price of $32,977.
It’s primarily families with several kids who buy those, Jones said.
“We’ve done pretty well here in the past,” he said. “We see people from Louisville, Evansville and other places — not just Owensboro.”
Nancy Mieure of Hazel is the show’s promoter.
“It’s free, so you can bring the whole family at no cost,” she said. “It’s a great location, and parking is free.”
The show continues today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
