Morton Holbrook III believes China is keeping a close eye on what’s happening in Ukraine these days.
The Owensboro native spent 15 years in China — 10 as a diplomat and five as a professor at the United International College in Zhuhai, China, where he taught courses on U.S.-China relations, international political economy and the Chinese legal system.
Following Holbrook’s speech Wednesday to the Owensboro Rotary Club at Kentucky Wesleyan College, he said he believes that the “huge reaction against Russia around the world” gives China pause about trying to invade Taiwan — officially known as the Republic of China.
China’s President Xi Jinping has said that “reunification” with Taiwan “must be fulfilled.”
And some thought that he would use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the time to make that move.
China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but Taiwan sees itself as an independent country.
Holbrook said China and Russia signed a communique during the Olympics that called for more cooperation between the countries.
But he said the two countries, which share a border, have not trusted each other in the past.
In 1969, the old Soviet Union and China waged a seven-month series of undeclared military conflicts along their border.
China, Holbrook said, tries to have it both ways — working with the Russians and trading with the West.
He was a diplomat from 1975 to 2007, spent the early 1990s as U.S. Consul General in Shenyang, a Chinese city roughly 125 miles from the North Korean border.
Holbrook was assigned to diplomatic posts in Taipei (1976-78), Beijing (1979-83 and 1996-99), Shenyang (1990-93), Tokyo (1993-96), Manila (2000-2004) and Paris (2004-2007).
In China, he helped open the U.S. Embassy in Beijing in 1979, was involved in negotiating the U.S.-China Consular Convention and drafted human rights reports.
Domestic assignments at the State Department in Washington, D.C., included the Office of the Under Secretary for Security Assistance (1975-76), the Office of Chinese Affairs (1984-86), the Legal Advisor’s Office (1987-88) and the Office of the Counselor (1988-89).
From 2013 until 2016, Holbrook was director of the Hong Kong America Center, a nonprofit consortium of universities in Hong Kong that promotes education exchanges between Hong Kong and the United States and between China and the United States.
Holbrook said Ukraine was part of the old Soviet Union, and that’s the pretext that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using to try to overtake the country.
But, he said, so were Georgia, Belorussia, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.
Those countries should be worried that Putin has designs on them as well, Holbrook said.
Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Lithuania — like Ukraine — share a border with Russia.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.