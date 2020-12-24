The Owensboro Choral Society’s annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” has been a large part of Owensboro’s holiday tradition for decades. The event has been an equally big part of Bonnie Bittel’s life.
“I started when I was 18,” Bittel, 80, said. In the years since, Bittel has only missed performing twice. One of those years, Bittel. had planned to sing but was interrupted by the birth of one of her children.
“I made the rehearsals, but I didn’t get to go to the performance,” Bittel said.
The cancelation of this year’s “Messiah” was a disappointment for Bittel and the Choral Society, and seemed like it was also going to be a blow to the Goodfellows Club. Every year, donations the Choral Society receives from its “Messiah” performance are donated to Goodfellows to help children in need.
Bittel, who has supported Goodfellows over the years, said she wanted to honor the Choral Society and its work, and donated $205 in the Choral Society’s name in honor of the “Messiah.”
“It just became a part of me,” Bittel said of the annual performance, adding, “it’s a spiritual thing. It seems to send me to a different orbit when you sing it.”
Connie Ford, choral director for the annual “Messiah,” said the group had posted a video of a past performance online to solicit donations for Goodfellows. Ford said she didn’t know the identity of the person who gave the donation in the Choral Society’s name.
“I’m delighted and just thrilled,” Ford said Wednesday morning. “I just don’t know who did it.”
Not being able to perform the work this year hurt, Ford said.
“This has been such an important event for a lot of people since 1941,” Ford said. “It was heartbreaking, but I’m glad Goodfellows is doing well” this year.
Every penny of each Goodfellows donation goes directly to helping children, particularly by getting new clothes, coats, shoes and even dental care to students in need.
Bittel said she hopes the Choral Society will be able to perform the “Messiah” for an audience again next December.
“It’s not really a performance. It’s a feeling,” Bittel said. “It’s sending a message.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 24, 2020
Previously reported … $145,581.77
First Christian Church Legacy Fund … $3,500
Anonymous … $2,050
Coronavirus (Covid-19) relief … $2,000
In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L.
Harper by the William M. and Sherry
O’Bryan charitable fund … $1,000
Messenger Inquirer Virtual Soup Day
for Kids … $578
In honor of Dr. Dattatraya and Rita
Prajapati … $300
Bob and Heather Clark … $259.84
In honor of Glenn Taylor by the staff
of Glenn Funeral Home and Cardinal
Cremation Society … $233.86
Ray and Dot Biscopink … $207.87
Patsy Vessels … $207.87
In memory of Joe and Sue Riney and
Helen Murphy … $200
In memory of Leslie and Jean
Van Meter and the family of Leo and
Pauline Collignon … $200
In memory of Nell and Ralph Wible and
Lucille and Bill Scott by Gayle and
Ralph Wible … $200
In memory of John and Charlie
Conkright, and Charles Daum
Conkright by Laura and David … $103.93
Steve and Sarah Ford … $103.93
In memory of my husband, Jamie C.
Henry by Joyce Henry … $100
In memory of Maybell Chapman, Mary
Tucker, Betty O’Bryan, Chuck O’Bryan,
Donald Peek, and Donnie Peek … $100
In memory of Roy Dene Wells,
Bonnie Wells, and Milton “Mick”
Wells … $100
In memory of Bill and Glennie
Wright, Bertha A. West, Ed Basinger,
William G. Dobbs, and Rachelle Dobbs
Gilles by Phyllis W. Dobbs … $100
In memory of Robert and Mary
Shadwick, and Herbert and Helen
Conder … $100
In loving memory of my grandparents,
Arthur (A.D.) and Deanna Cowgell by
Tammy Bradley … $100
Anonymous … $100
In loving memory of Dick and Dorothy
Payne and our Little Angel Cammie by
Keith, Marcy, Dori, and Logan … $100
Anonymous … $100
In memory of Bandit … $100
In memory of Baxter … $100
L.W. … $60
In honor of Cordelia Roberts and
Otto Roberts, Jr. by Jimmy Calhoun,
Mary Calhoun, David Calhoun, and
Jennifer Calhoun … $50
In loving memory of Bonnie Carter
Love, Mark, Terri, Emily, and Matt … $50
In memory of my nephew, Kevin, and
nieces, Lori Ann, Lisa Dianne, and
Sara Beth … $50
Tony Cox … $41.57
Victor Miller … $25.98
In memory of our parents, Richard
and Gwen Hutchinson by Dan and
Debbie Hutchinson … $25
In memory of our parents, James and
Mary Van Fleet by Dan and Debbie
Hutchinson … $25
James Philip “Phil” Alexander II by
Sheila … $20
Total as of Dec. 24, 2020 … $158,174.62
Correction: A listing in the
Dec. 18 Roll Call should have
read: In memory of Don Gross by
Hester and Dave Cronin … $200
A listing in the Dec. 23 Roll Call should have read: In loving memory of Luke Woodward by Brooke McKinley … $51.96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.