The Owensboro Choral Society’s long tradition of supporting the Goodfellows Club through art returns this weekend, when the Choral Society presents the 80th performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”
The performance will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Third Baptist Church, at the corner of Fifth and Allen streets. While there is no admission fee to attend, a collection for the Goodfellows Club will be taken during the performance.
The last time the “Messiah” was presented was in 2019. The event was prevented from going forward in 2020 and 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The chorus is very excited” to present the work again, conductor Connie Ford said.
The chorus, which includes more than 60 members, and the chamber orchestra has been rehearsing weekly since late October. The chorus includes both veterans who are returning to Owensboro for the event, and singers joining for the first time.
The “Messiah” is timeless, Ford said and doesn’t require any new interpretation, Ford said.
“It is a great work on its own,” Ford said. “Nothing needs to be changed to make it any better.
“I don’t change anything,” Ford said. “I just have marvelous signers and outstanding soloists. You try to do it as close to how it is supposed to be, but make it live every year and make it fresh.”
The collection will go to the Goodfellows Club, as it does each year. The Goodfellows Club has been a tradition since before the first Choral Society presentation of the “Messiah” on Dec. 7, 1941.
“Even that first year, there was a connection” between the “Messiah” performance and Goodfellows, Ford said.
The Goodfellows Club uses every cent collected to help children in need. All of the funds are used to provide new school clothes, coats and shoes to children who otherwise would go without.
Goodfellows doesn’t stop there. The nonprofit group also pays for emergency dental care for kids in need, and invites selected children to the annual Goodfellows Christmas party, where they receive a toy, some goodies and a bit of holiday cheer they otherwise wouldn’t have.
Ford said the “Messiah” performance is an important part of Christmas.
“For many people, it begins the season for them,” Ford said. “It’s a fun work, and it’s an honor to be a part of it.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can
off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 2, 2022
Previously reported … $55,787.39
In honor of my grandkids by Jean Purcell … $100
In loving memory of Jim Burns by wife and family … $30
Total as of Dec. 2, 2022 … $56,117.39
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
