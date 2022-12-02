The Owensboro Choral Society’s long tradition of supporting the Goodfellows Club through art returns this weekend, when the Choral Society presents the 80th performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”

The performance will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Third Baptist Church, at the corner of Fifth and Allen streets. While there is no admission fee to attend, a collection for the Goodfellows Club will be taken during the performance.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

