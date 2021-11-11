Chris Castlen, a U.S. Marine and retired Owensboro Police Department lieutenant with over two decades of service to the community, has announced his candidacy for Daviess County commissioner of the Western District.
Castlen began his career as deputy jailer with the Daviess County Detention Center before joining OPD, where he retired in 2017. During his time as a law enforcement officer, Castlen served in multiple roles, including patrol, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, member of the Emergency Response Team and an instructor for many facets of the department.
Following his retirement, Castlen began a second career at Owensboro Health in human resources. He remains an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky Law Enforcement Assistance Program as a Strike Team member and the Marine Corps League.
Castlen earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s of public administration from Western Kentucky University. He also holds a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from University of Virginia and graduated from the FBI National Academy.
He and his wife Stacy, a teacher who has taught at Apollo and Owensboro high schools, have been married for 25 years and have three daughters, two in college and one in high school. He attends First Christian Church where he serves on outreach, as a Sunday school teacher and on the church board.
