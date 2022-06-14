The jury trial against the first two of the four women involved in the First United Methodist Daycare child abuse case officially began in Christian Circuit Judge John Atkins’ court Monday afternoon with opening statements and two witness testimonies.
The trial against the two main suspects in the case Allison Simpson, 26, and Nina Morgan, 54, began Monday afternoon after a long jury selection process in the morning.
Simpson is charged with 29 counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12 and one count of second-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12.
According to her indictment, 11 of the 30 charges are allegedly related to the same child while the other charges are for seven other children who were under Simpson’s care at the daycare.
All counts allege that Simpson “abused (the children) who are under the age of 12, thereby placing (the children) in a situation that may cause serious physical injury, causing torture, cruel confinement or cruel punishment.”
Morgan is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12. Those charges allegedly occurred Jan. 5 and Jan. 16, 2019.
The trial officially began with opening statements from all of the lawyers involved, with Special Prosecutor Blake Chambers having the opportunity to present the commonwealth’s statements first.
Chambers shared that the majority of the evidence in the trial revolves around surveillance videos that captured the alleged abuse and stated that the jury will be able to see those videos and witness the “undeniable truth” for themselves.
“You’re going to see those videos yourselves,” he said. “Those videos show 30 incidents where Allison Simpson is abusing children and two incidents where Nina Morgan is abusing children.”
However, both Simpson’s and Morgan’s attorneys stated in their opening statements that the videos will not show flagrant or intentional abuse.
Simpson’s attorney, Eric Bearden began his statements by saying that the jury will not be shown any evidence of physical injuries like bruises or cuts.
“What you’re not going to see in this case is a doctor that’s going to come down here and show you a picture of a bruise, a cut, sprain — nothing,” Bearden said. “These kids were not physically harmed. (The commonwealth) can sit there and tell you all they want to about what’s on the videos, but you’re going to see those yourselves.”
Bearden continued to say that he won’t say that the way the children were treated in those videos were “appropriate,” but her actions were not enough to physically harm the children or put them in danger and that there will not be any doctors that will testify to any harm that was caused.
Bearden also said that the jury would view the videos and see that Simpson may have handled the children “roughly” and not as gentle as maybe they should have, but her actions were not as heinous and harmful as the commonwealth will suggest throughout the trial.
Morgan’s defense attorney Michael Thompson echoed Bearden’s sentiment stating that the jury would see only two videos of Morgan’s alleged abuse of the children and said that the jury will see there is no evidence of intentional harm and the children were not ultimately harmed.
“My client didn’t intend to hurt this child and didn’t hurt this child and the child wasn’t hurt,” Thompson said. “The child wasn’t at risk of serious injury. Is it rougher than some people might like? Yeah. Each person treats their kids differently.”
Following each of the attorneys’ opening statements, the commonwealth called two witnesses to the stand: Hopkinsville Police Detective Michael Luckingham and former HPD Detective Travis Sham.
Both witnesses testified how the investigation was conducted, including all of the interviews held of the suspects as well as other church officials and former daycare workers and how all of the footage from the church was obtained and observed by HPD, that ultimately led to the indictments against all four suspects involved in the case.
Luckingham was the lead detective on the case and most of the witness testimony Monday afternoon was his detailing of the investigation.
Following Luckingham’s testimony, Chambers shared with the court that he intends to recall Luckingham later in the trial, especially at the points when the videos of the alleged abuse will be shown to the jury.
The trial is set to continue today at 8 a.m. with additional witnesses called to the stand to testify.
The other two women involved in the case — former pastor Rev. Paige Williams, 63, and former daycare director Abby Leach, 35 — are set for a separate trial later in the year.
Williams and Leach are both charged with eight counts of complicity to first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12.
According to court documents, Williams and Leach committed complicity to criminal abuse by “intentionally breaching their legal duty to protect (eight) minor children all less than 13 months old, by failing to prevent Allison Simpson from intentionally abusing these children.”
