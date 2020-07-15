Christian County Fiscal Court met in person for the first time Tuesday since March 24 and approved the creation of the Harm Reduction Syringe Service Program.
The resolution regarding the syringe program was brought to fiscal court by the Christian County Health Department. The new program will join 73 other programs of its kind in Kentucky.
“The Harm Reduction Program, we’re here to reduce the harms associated with substance use,” Greene said. “That can be prescription use like insulin or steroids that are prescription and can be illegal or illicit substances also.”
Greene said the health department is specifically trying to focus on the population of those who are having to share syringes. The program hopes to reduce the harms that are associated with syringe sharing, such as HIV and Hepatitis C.
With an increase in overdoses in Christian County and the region, Greene noted that the program is meant to help prevent and educate those who are using drugs.
“When we look at substance use in the population, it is a reported statistic, at least the CDC says, one out of every three people that inject drugs share syringes,” Greene said. “So we’re coming from an educational and prevention standpoint so people don’t get HIV and hepatitis and all the infections that come with substance use.”
When it comes to the process of the program, Greene said she would have a discussion with someone using syringes and then determine how many syringes they need based on that discussion.
“Someone would come in and sit down with me, we would talk about their use and their behaviors that would put them at risk for an infectious disease,” Greene said. “If they are using syringes and are using drugs, I would ask them how many times a day that they do that, how many times a week that they do that and I would calculate the number that they would need at first.”
There is a cap at 40 syringes per person, and the health department will give out syringes on a one-to-one basis.
Greene said there is much more to the program than giving out syringes. The staff is also giving care, talking about substance abuse with people in the community and trying to help reduce the harms associated with risky behaviors.
Greene feels the program is crucial for the community and hopes it will bring awareness to a problem that should be addressed and can be helped prevented.
“This program is going to hopefully start a much needed conversation in this area of the state and our state in general,” Greene said. “We are highlighted by the CDC as one of seven states with a high rule HIV burden and that has a lot to do with injection drug use, which nobody is talking about right now.
“It’s very important,” she continued. “People are overdosing everyday, so I want to educate the community on how to use safely, I want to educate the community on other things going on like COVID-19, how to reduce the harms with that and the spreading in these populations, we want to educate the community and we want to improve the quality of life of for everybody here. We want to stop the spread of disease.”
In other business
- Tim Fleming start working as a a part-time deputy coroner Thursday. His annual salary is set at $12,105.
- A $2,500 grant for the Spay/Neuter Kentucky Program was approved for the Christian County Regional Animal Shelter.
- A Kentucky Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $200,000 was approved for the Trilogy Recovery Program for Women Project.
