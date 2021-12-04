Three weeks to go before Christmas, and I’m closer to being done with my shopping than I usually am three days before.
This year, I’ve picked things up as I’ve gone along, piling them up in the big chair that sits in my back room, ostensibly my reading chair, but I usually end up either curled up in the moose chair or kicked back in the big recliner in my living room.
But the big chair — that’s what it’s called, the big chair — is actually the most comfortable of all, and after I clear out all the boxes and bags and get everything wrapped and delivered, I’m going to start sitting there more often and maybe finally read that book I’ve been postponing for way too long now.
But in the meantime, Christmas.
There is no danger of giving away any secrets here, since none of my kids read my columns anyway, but please don’t tell them anything I am about to tell you.
I finished the grandkids’ shopping first, thanks to their parents who dropped hints all throughout the year. Seems my oldest grandgirl is transitioning to “big girl” decorations in her bedroom, although why she likes llamas is somewhat of a mystery to me.
Anyway, I got her a new comforter and pillows way back in the summer when they were on sale, and just hope she doesn’t change her mind and start liking sloths or something between now and Christmas.
The grandboys are easiest to buy for: Wrestling figures, anything with wheels, anything to smash and crash and make noise with. Since most of that noise and commotion will take place at homes other than my own, I am delighted to oblige their wishes.
It was easier to buy for my own kids when they were children, or even young adults just starting out. Back then, they needed everything, but now it seems like they already have everything. I nag them relentlessly for suggestions until they offer up a few hints, which I obligingly search out regardless of what I think of their ideas. Why anyone thinks iced coffee sounds good is a mystery to me, but then again, I don’t even drink hot coffee so what do I know.
I have no idea who Rae Dunn is but Google to the rescue. I keep my opinion to myself about why anyone would pay that kind of money just to have a generic word or two printed on an ordinary, everyday item, but if that’s what makes my kids happy, far be it from me to criticize. After all, I like some pretty weird stuff myself.
My son-in-law knows he can count on me to come through with a new item for his University of Florida collection, and I do. And I surprise him every year by adding lunch money to his account at the school where he works. I am not always sure whether he loves me but I know he loves the cafeteria ladies.
My daughter-in-law asked for a family membership to the Evansville Zoo this year — a gift I am delighted to give because I love the way she nurtures a spirit of adventure and curiosity in my grandboy. I even paid extra for tokens they can use to feed the giraffes. I am interested to find out what giraffes eat; leaves, I guess.
My brother and sister-in-law are easy to buy for because they appreciate anything you give them. The only problem is that I have never been able to find a gift that adequately communicates how much I appreciate them.
I am surprising a buddy with tickets to see We Banjo 3 at the Bluegrass Museum in March. He knows all about bluegrass music. I don’t know anything about it except that I like it. Otherwise we get along just fine.
My youngest son is not coming home for the holidays this year, so I loaded up a big box with some stuff he will love, whether he knows it or not, and also ordered an Amazon delivery of canning supplies and a pressure cooker he plans to use when he and his girlfriend start a garden and raise their own vegetables next year.
This idea is fraught with peril on every level, not the least of which is that I secretly suspect pressure cookers are designed to explode. Even if it doesn’t, how he will manage to grow crops in the mountains of Colorado, especially when his yard is swarming with deer, I do not know, but I admire his pioneer spirit.
So that’s how Christmas 2021 is shaping up. As for me, well, all I really want is for my family to be happy and healthy and to know I love them.
And to reclaim some reading time in the big chair.
