"Christmas at Panther Creek" drew nearly 10,000 cars

Nearly 10,000 cars toured Daviess Fiscal Court’s “Christmas at Panther Creek” display of more than 500,000 lights during December.
And at $5 per car, the event collected $49,308 to be divided between five nonprofits that provided volunteers to collect money for the tickets and the county.
Ross Leigh, parks director, said the Owensboro Lions Club, The Arc of Owensboro Inc./Opportunity Center, Joe Ford Nature Center, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services and the Stanley Playground Association will each receive $4,930.
That’s way more than double the $20,840 collected in 2019, he said.
That was the year that admission was raised from $3 to $5 per car.
Fiscal Court started “Christmas at Panther Creek” in 2003, calling it “western Kentucky’s premier holiday lights driving tour.”
The idea was to let people know where the park in western Daviess County was located.
There was no admission charge that year and an estimated 10,000 vehicles toured the park.
This year, the lights display came close to that figure even with a $5 charge.
Leigh says the coronavirus pandemic played a big part in the increase.
People could stay safely in their vehicles while they drove through the park, he said.
“We were pleased to be able to provide something for people to do,” Leigh said.
Independence Bank sponsored the “Indy the Eagle Scavenger Hunt,” which let people look for several mascots spread throughout the light show.
Once the map of the locations was completed, people dropped it off at the Frederica Street Independence Bank branch or at the parks department’s office at 221 Allen St. for a chance to win an iPad Air worth $500.
Leigh said the drawing was conducted Monday and the winner will be notified.
He said Owensboro Health sponsored a community night this year and paid for all the vehicles that went through — all 469 of them.
And Leigh said OH also gave passes to all of its employees.
He said 1,193 of the passes were used.
OH also sponsored a new exhibit in the light show and Daviess Fiscal Court added a lighted Christmas tree.
Leigh said he wants to let nonprofits in Daviess County know that they can apply to participate in this year’s event.
He said, “It’s not a lot of work.”
Leigh said he’d like to see 30 to 40 applicants this fall for the five slots.
