While the Christmas holiday of 2021 will soon be a memory, Christmas at Panther Creek Park will continue to welcome visitors to enjoy its display of more than 500,000 lights through Jan. 2, 2022.

In addition to serving as a festive activity during the Christmas season, Daviess County’s annual lighting display also serves as a fundraiser for area nonprofit organizations. Leigh said that to date, nearly $24,000 has been raised since Christmas at Panther Creek Park opened Nov. 26.

“It is probably the most popular time of the year, just because of so many people that have friends in town, family in town looking for things to be able to do in the evening,” Leigh said.

The amount of money raised is down from last year, which brought in an exceptionally high $50,000, something Leigh attributes in large part to the conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, at $24,000, the event has raised $5,000 more than it had by this time in 2019, Leigh said.

“We are in line with what we have seen over the last 18 years, as the program has continued to expand in popularity,” Leigh said.

Costing $5 per vehicle, the 1.15-mile lighted driving tour has welcomed an estimated 4,700 vehicles so far this season.

Nonprofit organizations benefitting from Christmas at Panther Creek this year include the Kentucky State Police Professional Association, Right to Life of Owensboro, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, 90.3 WKWC Kentucky Wesleyan College and United Way of the Ohio Valley.

Located at 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, the event is open nightly from 6-9 p.m. until Jan. 2, 2022.

“We have received a lot of compliments and messages of thank you for the time it takes to be able to make something like that come to life,” Leigh said. “It is a multi-month process of getting the displays and the lights out and getting everything hooked up.”

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837