In recent years, there has been no shortage of local nonprofits seeking to man the county’s holiday light show known as “Christmas at Panther Creek.”
Ross Leigh, Daviess County director of parks and recreation, said there has been an overwhelming demand since COVID-19 and the nonprofits’ need for more revenue.
“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of applications in the last two years,” Leigh said. “Traditionally, we’ve received approximately 12 to 15 but last year we received more than two times that many.”
And heading into the 19th year of Christmas at Panther Creek, Leigh expects a similar demand.
That’s because for a week’s work a nonprofit can earn at least $1,800 or more depending on the traffic.
In 2019, the county increased the tour price from $3 to $5 per car, which in turn raised the overall total revenue.
Five nonprofit agencies, which are limited to only Daviess County addresses with a 501c3 status, are chosen at random each fall to collect the $5 admission fee for motorists to drive through the park’s massive Christmas lights display.
Leigh said the best year was in 2020 — the height of the pandemic — when nearly 10,000 cars came through, generating a record $49,308 — more than double the $20,840 in 2019. In 2021, the event collected $31,853.
“When COVID hit, people were looking for something to do and this was safe for them to go out and enjoy,” Leigh said.
The county keeps half the amount to reinvest into its light displays and the remaining half is split among the nonprofits.
The county is again seeking applications for this year’s Christmas at Panther Creek. The deadline to apply is by 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. The application can be found at www.daviessky.org/ and download the application from the Document Center. Contact the Parks Department with any questions at 270-685-6142 or email rleigh@daviessky.org.
This year’s holiday light display will run from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2. It will feature 50 displays with a combined 500,000 lights.
“Our original mission was to get people to recognize where Panther Creek Park was,” Leigh said.
And next year, Christmas at Panther Creek Park will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Leigh said some annual events will wane over time but he views this one has maintained its popularity.
“It seems to be a family tradition with grandparents taking the grandkids or people who are in town,” Leigh said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
