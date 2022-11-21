PANTHER CHRISTMAS

A lighted caroler is displayed as part of the 2020 Christmas at Panther Creek holiday lights driving tour.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Want to experience Christmas festivities without having to deal with the cold weather? Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly recommends visiting the Christmas at Panther Creek Park display, which begins Friday, Nov. 25.

Christmas at Panther Creek Park is a roughly 1.15-mile lighted driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights.

