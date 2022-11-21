Want to experience Christmas festivities without having to deal with the cold weather? Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly recommends visiting the Christmas at Panther Creek Park display, which begins Friday, Nov. 25.
Christmas at Panther Creek Park is a roughly 1.15-mile lighted driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights.
“You don’t even have to get out of your car,” Mattingly said.
The price of admission is $5 per car, “and we don’t care how many folks are in the car,” said Mattingly. The price had been $3 until 2019.
The brainchild of former county commissioner Jim Lambert, half of the proceeds from Christmas at Panther Creek Park — now in its 19th year — go to local nonprofits. The other half goes to funding the event for next year, said Mattingly.
Five nonprofit agencies, which are limited to only Daviess County addresses with a 501c3 status, are chosen each fall to collect the admission fee.
This year’s recipient nonprofits are Wendell Foster, Joe Ford Nature Center, Southern Oaks Elementary PTO, Elite SAR Training and Owensboro Regional Recovery.
Mattingly said recipients apply to the county to be considered and then are picked randomly.
Mattingly said the county typically raises about $20,000 to $25,000 from the annual Christmas event. In 2020, Christmas at Panther Creek Park had a record year, raising nearly $50,000 from the nearly 10,000 cars that drove through.
“The nonprofits each got a check of about $5,000 for a week’s worth of work — not bad,” he said.
Last year, the event collected $31,853.
