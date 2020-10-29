Many traditions have had to be put on hold during the pandemic, but Christmas at Panther Creek Park will not be one of them.
Beginning on Nov. 27 and running until Jan. 2, the 17-year-old Christmas tradition of lights will go on as it always has, said Ross Leigh, Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department director.
“So many people have been contacting us after having realized that by its very design, Christmas at Panther Creek is a safe event,” he said. “As it has always been, people will be in their cars with their family unit and not surrounded by hundreds of people. We are excited that it presents the community with an opportunity to experience some normalcy during the Christmas season and be able to carry on an annual tradition without having to worry about the risks associated with COVID-19.”
Aside from presenting the community with holiday lights, the event will also continue its support of area nonprofits. This year’s organizations are the Owensboro Lions Club, The Arc of Owensboro Inc./Opportunity Center, Joe Ford Nature Center, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services and the Stanley Playground Association.
There will also be two additions to this year’s festivities.
Independence Bank is sponsoring the “Indy the Eagle Scavenger Hunt,” which will task those in attendance with seeking out multiple mascots spread throughout the light show. They will be required to identify the location of the mascots on a map that can be found at htt://www.1776bank.com/LittlePatriots or at Panther Creek Park.
Once the map is completed, participants are encouraged to drop them off in person at the Frederica Street Independence Bank branch or at the parks department office at 221 Allen St. for a chance to win an iPad Air during a drawing on Jan. 3.
Owensboro Health has also jumped into the holiday fray and will be hosting “Owensboro Health Community Night.” From 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, Owensboro Health will host a free community night at the park.
These two new offerings and support from both private and corporate citizens only goes to show the potential and importance of Christmas at Panther Creek, said Leigh.
“We still have a month before the event begins and are weighing options to expand the foundations of Christmas at Panther Creek, especially given the circumstances,” he said. “We have stuck to the core of the mission of the program since it began in 2003 and the success has grown annually. Last year we had roughly 4,000 cars and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see double that this year. It is a great opportunity for us to expand and add to the experience.
“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to return some normalcy to people and we are looking forward to them being able to appreciate the time and work that has gone into creating such a great event,” he said. “Christmas at Panther Creek will shine brighter this year than it ever has.”
Christmas at Panther Creek will run each evening from 6 to 9 p.m. from Nov. 27 until Jan. 2. Entry into the park will be $5 per car.
For more information on Christmas at Panther Creek, contact the parks department at 270-685-6142.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.