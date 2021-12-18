I had every good intention (all my intentions are good, now that I think about it) of getting my Christmas cards done early this year.
Yes indeed. In my imagination, I could picture myself thoughtfully selecting just the right card for each recipient, adding a personalized note, and getting them in the mail early enough to be enjoyed throughout the holiday season and before everything starts going crazy and Christmas cards end up just thrown into a heap along with all the junk mail.
I even thought this might be the year I would drive over to the Post Office in Santa Claus, Indiana, for their fancy cancellation stamp. But I ran out of time to do that, but it’s just as well. Honestly, the stamp with Santa’s sleigh and reindeer that we are getting from the postal service in Evansville is cuter, so sometimes procrastination has its rewards.
All things being what they were this time last year, I didn’t go out after the holidays to buy a bunch of cards on clearance, so I was left to shuffle through the leftovers from Christmases past. I was relieved that I had three boxes of good cards, and most of the rest were at least halfway decent. There are also a bunch of cards that I would send only as a last resort; these are the ones with goofy designs on the front or a dopey message inside.
The cards I like best all have a dusting of glitter on the front, usually in some kind of snowy landscape. The glitter tends to flake off, so now my entire living room is sparkling and my dog Rufus also twinkles as he snoozes peacefully at my feet.
I send almost 150 cards each year, which impresses even me, as I wouldn’t have thought I even know that many people. But once someone gets on my list, they pretty much stay there, so I guess all these names have just accumulated over the years.
Many of my recipients are people I haven’t seen in years — some of them in more than 30 years. My Christmas cards are the one and only communication we have now, but I keep them on my list to let them know that I do still remember them, still love and appreciate them, and even if only for a few minutes once a year, I think about them and wish them well.
It takes time to write 150 personal messages. Actually, I cheat: I type those messages and then tape the note inside the cover of the card. If I had to write these messages by hand, well, that would take forever. I’d have to start now to be able to write 150 messages for Christmas 2022. I know it is bad form to type a personal message, but with my lousy handwriting, nobody would be able to read my scribbles, so tell Miss Manners to put that in her pipe and smoke it.
I review my database each year, and sadly delete the names of those who have passed away. Just in the past two years alone, I’ve had to remove almost a dozen people, including three cousins, two aunts and an uncle … and most recently, my dad.
Dad had told me many times about how my stepmother used to spend hours picking out greeting cards, finding just the right one for just the right person, while he sat and waited patiently in the car. He said she would always apologize for taking so long but he didn’t mind at all. I told him I was happy to hear that because it meant that the cards I received from Dad and Ginny were intended just for me … and hopefully they both knew that the cards I sent were selected just for them.
I send eight cards overseas, and if you don’t already know, the international stamps are very pretty. Seven of these cards go to relatives in Ireland and the other to a friend in Scotland. Almost all of these people write back to me, and I am especially delighted by the cards whose messages are printed in Gaelic. I have no idea what they say, but it’s very cool to receive a card in the language of my ancestors.
My grandmother had a booklet in which she listed names and addresses of her Christmas card recipients. Each year, she marked off the people to whom she sent cards — and from whom she received cards. It’s a treasured part of my family tree research collection — but I do not follow this tradition myself. I send cards to whoever I want, and do not keep track of who sends one back. I appreciate those I receive, and in fact, I keep almost all of them, but it doesn’t bother me at all to send a card to someone who never sends me one.
I know that, even if only for that one moment when they take my card out of their mailbox, they are remembering me, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.