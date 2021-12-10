If you like singing Christmas carols this time of year, you should head on down to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Rebecca Samples of Henderson will be leading a singalong of traditional carols at The Gazebo.
“She is so amazing,” said Laurna Strehl, The Garden’s executive director. “She brings music and movement together with nature.”
This will be The Garden’s first caroling event, she said.
Hot chocolate will be available.
The event is free, “but we’ll accept donations,” Strehl said. “This helps people get in the spirit.”
People should bring lawn chairs and blankets, she said.
Samples said, “It will be a great time,” Samples said. “I will play guitar, ukulele and banjo and lead everyone in classic carols and also movement/action songs for the younger kids.
“The children will play with egg shakers, bells, movement scarves and more. It’s very interactive.”
Songs include “Frosty The Snowman, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Silent Night,” “Deck the Halls,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and others.
Samples also does The Melody Garden programs at The Garden in warmer months.
It’s an interactive program for children from birth to age 7, Samples said.
She began playing the piano at age 7 and guitar at 12, started her first band when she was 12 and recorded her first album when she was 16.
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is at 25 Carter Road, on the north side of West Second Street.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
