A group of Owensboro city leaders, led by Mayor Tom Watson, sang Christmas carols Thursday with inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center.

According to Watson, this has been an annual tradition for close to 20 years.

“It never gets old,” Watson said. “It makes me so proud that I get the opportunity to do it.”

Watson led the group in songs such as “Jingle Bells,” “White Christmas” and “Joy To The World.”

The event ended with 12 volunteers performing “12 Days of Christmas.”

Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said this event means a lot to the inmates who participate.

“When inmates are separated from their families, it can be a difficult time,” Maglinger said. “Any small bit like this boosts their morale and Christmas cheer.”

There are typically 40-50 inmates who volunteer to attend each year.

Daviess County inmate Seth Barnhart said the event was a blessing.

“The community cares about us,” Barnhart said. “I appreciate the opportunity to be in a place that cares about us, and that we’re not in here just doing time.”

Along with caroling, Maglinger read scripture to the inmates, and city leaders shared words of encouragement.

Anthony Cobb, Justice of the Peace for Daviess County and chaplain for the Fraternal Order of Police, does Bible studies at the jail and has been participating in this event for a few years.

“The inmates love it,” Cobb said. “They really get into it.”

The caroling took place in the jail chapel. According to Cobb, it is the only county jail chapel in Kentucky. All of the artwork on the chapel walls was created by inmates.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“It was an empty spot in my heart that needed to be filled,” Watson said. “When (Maglinger) told me we could do it this year, it took me like two seconds to get all these guys together.”

Watson said the tradition began when former Daviess County Detention Center assistant chaplain Tom Turner came up with the idea.

In between carols, Watson gave the inmates words of encouragement.

“We’re here because we care about you,” Watson said to the inmates. “Don’t give up on yourself, because we’re not giving up on you.”