This weekend will offer the biggest events of the four weekends that are part of the city’s first “12 Days of Christmas” celebration.
One of the highlights will be the debut of the new “Dancing Lights” attraction in Smothers Park downtown.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said, “We’ve traditionally not done a lot of Christmas lighting on the riverfront, other than the Christmas tree. But this year, we’ve added a bunch of lights in the trees and around the structures in the park. They’ll be synchronized with familiar Christmas songs. So will the lights on the bridge.”
That starts at 5 p.m. Saturday with the lighting of the official city Christmas tree in the park.
The Kentucky Youth Chorale will be singing at the tree lighting as it has in the past, Ross said.
Friday night, he said, “Wonder Boy Media will be taking professional photographs of families in Smothers Park for free.”
There are two scenes people can choose from, Ross said.
“One is with the lighted Glover H. Cary Bridge in the background, and the other uses a green screen to create the impression that the family is inside a snow globe,” he said. “We’re hoping a lot of people will come.”
The 14th annual Holiday Stroll will be from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Ross said.
Several ice carvings will be along Second Street, he said, and retailers will be having Christmas sales.
The ice rink on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center will be open for skating from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Holiday Market craft show is inside the convention center all three days.
Friday After 5 and the Holiday Inn will be collaborating on Christmas music and free hot chocolate from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The seventh annual Care Net Reindeer Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m. Saturday in Smothers Park.
The Lanham Brothers Christmas Jamboree is at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The German American Bank Nutcracker is at the RiverPark Center at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The complete schedule can be found at christmas.owensboro.org.
