It may not feel much like Christmas outside.
But at Diamond Lake Resort near West Louisville, Saturday will be “Christmas in July.”
Brian Smith, who owns the resort with his wife, Janice, said, “We’re busy decorating with lights, snowmen and other Christmas decorations.”
He said he’s even putting a snow-making machine on top of the office.
“This is a first-time event,” Smith said. “We’re going to see how our customers like it.”
By Saturday, he said, the campgrounds should be at near capacity — around 2,500 people.
If it incorporated, Diamond Lake would be the second-largest city in the county on days like that.
Smith said Santa Claus will be in the air-conditioned Good Time Theater from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. greeting people.
“We can’t sit in his lap because of the coronavirus,” he said. “But he’ll be posing for pictures with people and talking with the children.”
A mailbox will be available all day for children to deposit letters bound for the North Pole, Smith said.
At 2 p.m., there’s a candy cane hunt — similar to a scavenger hunt, he said.
At 3 p.m., the resort is having an ugly sweater or T-shirt contest.
A golf cart decorating contest is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
“We’re doing it after dark because some will be using Christmas lights on their carts,” Smith said.
And at 9 p.m., there’s a contest for the best-decorated campsite.
“It should be a lot of fun,” Smith said.
The Smiths are also using the event as a fundraiser for Christmas Wish.
“We’re asking for cash donations or donations of new, unwrapped toys for Christmas Wish,” he said.
“We had several games and contests planned,” Smith said. “But we can’t do them because of the coronavirus.”
The resort has 270 campsites plus 10 motel rooms, six cottages and two tiny houses.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
