Here I am on my small front porch again and in conditions totally unlikely for this time of year.
Christmas is more than a week behind us, and the neighborhood still is occupied by the outside reminders of the Yule season.
I guess that makes me look like some kind of an unpopular scrooge, but Christmas decorations after Christmas are about as out of place as icicles in a barbecue pit.
It’s not too often — or close to never — that we have a 73-degree temperature on Christmas Day, and it’s equally rare that the near-same temperature is still with us two days later.
My dealings with Christmas and weather go back a long way, and starting early on that pathway was the desire to have snow about the same time Santa arrived, if, indeed, he did arrive.
And it’s still that way. Having snow before Christmas, on Christmas and after Christmas was about as unlikely as finding a new Cadillac under the tree.
We set a record temperature this year, and Christmas morning could have been better spent on a golf course.
As some of you already know, I turned 90 years old just a handful of days before Christmas, and I don’t have many more merry ho-ho days to wish for snow on.
So here I sit on this porch in 72-degree warmth and a bright sun shining through a headless maple tree. Christmas decorations and lights are commonplace up and down Lydia Drive, and I’m siting here in a T-shirt.
So how about that?
Perhaps — but no guarantee — our ongoing struggle with climate change will provide us with a nice snow on the Fourth of July. That way I can make my way a little west of the city and have a nice ride down Bon Harbor Hill on a homemade sled I plan to make.
And that nonsense makes pretty good sense of my mom’s long-ago belief that I had a vivid imagination.
Such mind-boggling activity will also get you a free ticket to a mental institution.
Having 73-degree weather on Christmas Day will have you talking to yourself on a small Lydia Drive front porch.
