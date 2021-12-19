At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, just an hour before the start of the “People’s Christmas Parade” downtown, Second Street was mostly empty of people. It seemed like the parade was destined to roll down a deserted street.
But an hour made all the difference. By the time the police and fire vehicles at the front activated their sirens to signal the start of the parade, Second Street was filled with people, many equipped with blankets to keep out the December chill.
For a time it seemed like there wouldn’t be a Christmas parade this year, so people along the parade route were grateful the tradition was continuing.
“I think it’s really cool that everyone got together and decided to do their own parade,” said Jessie Hardesty, who was waiting with her family. “We’re excited to see it.”
Saturday’s “People’s Christmas Parade” was organized by a committee of volunteers. The group formed when the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Committee, which managed the parade for years, announced there would not be a parade this year.
Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Committee members said they were having difficulty finding volunteers, and had concerns about revenue and expenses.
Hardesty said she was glad the People’s Christmas Parade committee had managed to stage the event.
“It’s really cool and inspirational they are doing it now,” Hardesty said. “We wanted to come out and support them.”
The parade featured a variety of floats made by local businesses and non-profit groups, school ROTC cadets, law enforcement and fire vehicles and decorated city vehicles and the trolley. Owensboro Shriners participated in a tiny car, and Santa Claus also made an appearance.
Jennifer Chappell was with the decorated 54 Wine & Spirits float. The group had buckets of candy to toss to children along the route.
“We just wanted to be a part of something,” Chappell said, and said they hoped the parade would raise children’s spirits for the holidays.
Chappell said she appreciated the efforts of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Committee, who had proposed staging a “reverse parade” where the floats and bands would have been stationary while people walked the route at their leisure.
“I know they were trying, but the idea of a standing parade is not what children are going to remember,” Chappell said.
Nancy Henry was with the “Corban’s World Changers” float. The group does volunteer work in honor of Corban Henry, 15, who was killed by gunfire on August, 2020, on West Fifth Street near Kendall-Perkins Park.
“We want to do community service in the name of Corban, because he was one who would have changed the world and made it a better place,” Henry said.
“Today, we just wanted to come out and see the kids smile,” Henry said. Henry had been working on the float’s decorations for weeks, but said the actual float was built quickly.
“We all got together around noon and threw it together,” Henry said. Of the parade, Henry said, “it’s a little joy to the world, and I know they need it.”
Steve Arnold, Cheryl Arnold and their granddaughter, Margaret Hancock, had a prime spot in a parking lot along the route, and were able to watch the parade from the back of a pickup truck. The couple never misses the parade, Steve Arnold said.
“We were really excited when (the People’s Parade committee) took the initiative to do this,” Steve Arnold said.
“I like it being this close to Christmas,” Cheryl Arnold said.
Tonya Hill also said she was happy the parade was able to go forward. “We bring our kids every year,” Hill said, and said she wanted to show her support for the parade organizers.
When asked if she preferred the parade being the weekend before Thanksgiving, as it has been in the past, or closer to Christmas, Hill said, “it doesn’t really matter to me.”
Whenever the parade is held, “if I can make it, I’m going to make it,” Hill said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com Twitter: @JamesMayse
