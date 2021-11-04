The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade is off again.
On Oct. 8, the parade committee announced that the parade, which was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, would be a little different when it returned on Nov. 20.
It would be a “reverse parade.”
The floats would remain stationary along Second Street and people would walk along the street looking at them from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
But Wednesday, the committee announced that the parade is canceled.
“Last evening, the parade committee met to review the plans for this year’s event, and after much thought and consideration, we have decided to cancel the 2021 Christmas Parade event,” the statement said.
“To be transparent, our expenses, of which we must raise every dollar ourselves, have increased some 25% to 30%, our expected revenue is down some 80%-plus, the number of volunteers has fallen to just a handful of people who will guarantee their assistance on parade day and public support has been vocally against the planned event,” it added.
The statement said, “Those that have made parade entries are being contacted by the parade committee to discuss options and to thank them for their support. The committee discussed every option possible, but we simply cannot host an event that would not honor the legacy of those that have gone before us.”
The parade gets no direct funding from any source other than sponsors, parade entries and vendors.
The committee declined a request to interview a spokesperson.
“Our board is made up of volunteers, and no one is available for an interview at this time,” the message said.
The statement said next year’s parade is still scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022.
This year’s parade theme was to have been “Back Together For Christmas.”
The parade dates back to the latter years of the Great Depression — on Dec. 2, 1937.
In recent years, the parade has stretched for more than a mile and attracted an estimated 20,000 or more spectators.
The Owensboro parade has always been the first Christmas parade in Kentucky each year.
It also claimed the title of being Kentucky’s second-largest parade — behind Louisville’s Pegasus Parade.
After nearly 40 years as a morning or early-afternoon event, in 1990, the parade switched back to a night parade, because people preferred lighted floats.
