After a two-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade will return for the 86th year at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 — the traditional Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Heather Blackburn, a committee member, said, “It will be the traditional parade format and route.”
She said the committee is hoping people will be excited about the return of the parade and hoping to have a lot of entries and floats.
The committee will begin taking entries in August, and more announcements should come about that time, Blackburn said.
She said people should check with the parade’s Facebook page or its website, ChristmasParade.net, for announcements.
The parade, which dates to Dec. 2, 1937, was canceled for the first time in 2020.
Last year, it was scheduled to be a “reverse parade,” where floats would remain stationary along Second Street and people would walk along the street looking at them.
But it was later canceled too.
The announcement about the cancellation said, “To be transparent, our expenses, of which we must raise every dollar ourselves, have increased some 25% to 30%, our expected revenue is down some 80%-plus, the number of volunteers has fallen to just a handful of people who will guarantee their assistance on parade day and public support has been vocally against the planned event.”
The parade gets no direct funding from any source other than sponsors, parade entries and vendors.
Last year, another group staged a “People’s Christmas Parade” downtown on Dec. 18.
In recent years, the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade has stretched for more than a mile — with 100 or more units — and attracted an estimated 20,000 or more spectators.
It usually lasts two hours.
The Owensboro parade has always been the first Christmas parade in Kentucky each year.
It also claims the title of being Kentucky’s second-largest parade — behind Louisville’s Pegasus Parade.
After nearly 40 years as a morning or early-afternoon event, in 1990 the parade switched back to a night parade because people preferred lighted floats.
And after 35 years of marching north from Ninth and Frederica streets and winding through downtown, the parade moved to being only on Second Street in 2008.
