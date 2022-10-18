The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade returns Nov. 19 for the first time since 2019.
Jane Head, who’s been a member of the parade committee since 1980, said, “Applications are a little slow as usual. But they always come piling in at the end.”
Two weeks remain until the “early bird” deadline on Halloween.
Nonprofit entries are $50 and commercial entries are $150 until then.
Fees go up on Nov. 1, and Nov. 7 is the last day to enter the parade.
“The fees allow us to pay for insurance, lighting and marketing,” Head said. “We are a nonprofit ourselves and reinvest any profits back into the event.”
She said, “We think everyone is ready to celebrate together again and the community will be in the holiday spirit on Nov. 19 when the downtown tradition returns.”
The parade, which dates to Dec. 2, 1937, was canceled for the first time in 2020.
Last year, it was scheduled to be a “reverse parade,” where floats would remain stationary along Second Street and people would walk along the street looking at them.
But it was later canceled too.
The announcement about the cancellation said, “To be transparent, our expenses, of which we must raise every dollar ourselves, have increased some 25% to 30%, our expected revenue is down some 80%-plus, the number of volunteers has fallen to just a handful of people who will guarantee their assistance on parade day and public support has been vocally against the planned event.”
More from this section
The parade gets no direct funding from any source other than sponsors, parade entries and vendors.
Head said the parade has been on the Saturday before Thanksgiving for decades because it originally kicked off the shopping season when most stores were downtown and because it’s easier to get marching bands then.
This year’s theme is “Christmas in the Movies.”
That should make for some interesting floats, Head said, “because there are so many Christmas movies to choose from.”
Details about entering the parade can be found at christmasparade.net.
Before 2020, the parade stretched for more than a mile — with 100 or more units — and attracted an estimated 20,000 or more spectators.
It usually lasts two hours.
The Owensboro parade has always been the first Christmas parade in Kentucky each year.
It also claims the title of being Kentucky’s second-largest parade — behind Louisville’s Pegasus Parade.
After nearly 40 years as a morning or early-afternoon event, in 1990 the parade switched back to a night parade — starting at 4:30 p.m. — because people preferred lighted floats.
And after 35 years of marching north from Ninth and Frederica streets and winding through downtown, the parade moved to being only on Second Street in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.