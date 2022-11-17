PARADE PIC 1

Donna Johnson, left, helps Linda Taylor put decorations on the Owensboro Community & Technical College float Wednesday that will be part of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne |

Messenger-Inquirer

Downtown will see Christmas brought to life with the return of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

The traditional event, which dates to December 1937, will be the main attraction on Second Street for the first time since 2019. The coronavirus pandemic caused it to be canceled the past two years.

