Downtown will see Christmas brought to life with the return of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
The traditional event, which dates to December 1937, will be the main attraction on Second Street for the first time since 2019. The coronavirus pandemic caused it to be canceled the past two years.
“I know that we’re really excited this year,” said Heather Blackburn, board member. “It’s such a big part of the community, and it has so much history. (We’re) really excited to bring it back again.”
The parade has become known as the first Christmas parade in Kentucky each year and claims to be the second-largest in the state, behind only the Pegasus Parade in Louisville.
“We’ve always had such enthusiastic support from the community,” Blackburn said. “We have everything from color guard, marching band, floats — the usual things that we’ve always had will be there.”
Since announcing the parade’s return in August, Blackburn said there has been a big turnout of people wanting to be involved.
“We’ve had a lot of entrants (and) a lot of inquiries,” she said.
Prior to the pandemic, the parade typically stretched over a mile, with about 100 floats. There was often more than 20,000 spectators.
“I think we’re at 80 floats (or so this year) … but it’s still a good showing for having been sort of dormant with COVID,” she said.
This year’s theme is “Christmas in the Movies,” which Blackburn said allows for a variety of decor. She hopes participants find inspiration from classic movies like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Miracle on 34th Street” to modern favorites such as “A Christmas Story” and “Elf.”
“We just really want to kind of bring that feeling of nostalgia to the parade,” she said.
Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site.
“(The community) really wanted a traditional parade,” Blackburn said, “and we wanted to give (that) back to them this year.”
And they are already eyeing what’s to come for 2023.
“...For us this year, we’re pretty happy with the response,” she said, “and we’re hoping next year, it’s even greater.”
