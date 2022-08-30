The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade is accepting applications for participants and vendors who would like to be part of this year's parade, which will occur at 4:30 p.m., Nov. 19.
Applications for both participants and vendors, as well as additional information about the parade, can be found at christmasparade.net. Questions can be directed to info@christmasparade.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.