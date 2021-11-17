The coordinator for “The People’s Christmas Parade” told Owensboro city commissioners Tuesday there will be a parade next month in downtown.
Tricia Shyver, an Owensboro business owner and coordinator for the parade, told commissioners plans for an independent parade are moving ahead, with multiple entries scheduled and the organizers receiving support from local small businesses.
The parade is planned for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, Shyver said.
“I’m trying to keep it very local centered,” Shyver said.
Shyver said the Christmas parade was important to her when she was a child.
“The one thing I do remember is going to the parade every single year,” Shyver said, adding that she wanted her children to be able to experience a parade.
“We missed last year, and that was a big thing for me to miss,” Shyver said.
Last year’s parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Committee, the group that has put on a parade downtown for decades, canceled the event this year, citing difficulty finding volunteers, concerns about revenue and expenses and a lack of community interest in the “reverse parade” that had been planned to keep large crowds from bunching together.
“I didn’t want there to be a second year of them having to miss that,” Shyver said. “I think the kids in our community deserve a little bit more normalcy.
“It’s a memory I’m looking forward to building with my kids” and for other children, Shyver said.
The organizers have “about 50 units lined up for the parade already” without soliciting floats from businesses, Shyver said.
“There are fortunately a lot of small businesses that are stepping up to the plate” with help with parade expenses, Shyver said.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the city would provide traditional support for the parade, such as street closers and law enforcement.
“We are going to do the exact same services, at no cost” that the city would provide for other groups hosting downtown parades, Pagan said.
City Public Events Director Tim Ross said his office is also working to help the group manage the event, and to “provide expertise” to the group.
The parade is usually held the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said he supports the plans for the “People’s Christmas Parade.”
“I love that fact that it is close to Christmas, and not so early” Watson said. “I think it gives it a little more pop.”
Before the meeting, Watson said.
“I think it’s critical we have a Christmas parade,” and said, “I hope it works out well, and we’ll help them any way we can.”
The city received backlash when the parade was canceled, Watson said.
Beyond providing services like police, sanitation and road closures, the city has no organizational role in the annual parade.
“I’m glad everyone realizes the city is not the one that canceled it,” Watson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
