The “People’s Christmas Parade” scheduled for later this month said nearly 40 entries are registered for the upcoming event in downtown Owensboro.
Sarah Keller Barnes, who is handling entries for the event, said the parade committee is still taking applications for people who want to participate.
So far, 39 entries have registered for the parade online with the deadline being Tuesday.
“People are still calling” with questions about how to be in the parade, Barnes said, adding, “the cutoff was ... Dec. 1, but we actually extended it to the seventh.”
The group formed when the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Committee, which managed the parade for years, announced there would not be a parade this year. Committee members said they were having difficulty finding volunteers, and had concerns about revenue and expenses.
The People’s Christmas Parade group is still trying to get the word out that the event is going forward, Barnes said. The parade is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18, on Second Street downtown.
“We have been handing out fliers for businesses to hang up,” Barnes said. “There are still a lot of people who I feel don’t know about it. We have been promoting it a lot, but it seems like some people still don’t know.”
The parade falls after schools have let out for winter break. Barnes said while there will participants from school sports teams participating, having the parade after winter break starts has affected the ability to attract high school marching bands.
“We have had a lot of feedback that people are liking the time better” Barnes said. “But I’ve had some (school officials) say, with it being Christmas break, it’s hard for them to enter their bands.” By that point, some band members could be out of town, making it hard for marching bands to participate, Barnes said.
In the future, the parade could be held after Thanksgiving but before schools close for winter break, Barnes said.
“It would be nice if we could find a middle” between Thanksgiving and winter break next year, Barnes said.
The group is looking for volunteers, vendors and food trucks interested in being at the event, and sponsors.
There are four levels of sponsorships, ranging from $100 to $1,000.
“I’m really thrilled,” said Sandy Deyton, who is helping with sponsorship. Sponsorships “are rolling in,” Deyton said.
“We can meet anyone’s budget,” Deyton said.
The parade will have several grand marshals, including recently retired Sheriff Keith Cain.
“This is a different type of parade from what Owensboro has ever seen,” Deyton said.
Sponsorships will cover the entry fees of nonprofit groups, who are not being charged to enter the parade, Barnes said. A portion of the remaining funds will be donated to My Sister’s Keeper, a local charity, and the rest will be held back to use on the parade next year, Barnes said.
INFO BOX
Anyone interested in participating the People’s Christmas Parade can call Sarah Keller Barnes at 270-315-3960. Vendors and food trucks interested in setting up at the parade should call Lisa Aull at 270-929-0922. Volunteers can contact James Payton through the People’s Christmas Parade Facebook discussion board.
