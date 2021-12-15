Dream Copy Photography and Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky are partnering for this year's Christmas Pet Portraits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1004 E. 18th St.
Kenny King of Dream Copy will be the photographer.
The fee is $20 per pet photographed individually.
A digital file will be emailed to the person before Christmas.
Walk-ins are welcome, or call 270-570-2063 to schedule a time.
Proceeds go to Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.