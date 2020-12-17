Sitting here looking at our 3-foot artificial Christmas tree, I realize that I’ve seen a lot of Christmas trees in my life.
My earliest memory of Christmas trees is tagging along after my father when he went to chop one down out in the field on my grandmother’s farm on Chigger Ridge.
I don’t remember what it looked like.
Just following my father through the field, keeping an eye out for the bull and whatever he might have left behind.
My parents didn’t believe in decorating early.
Heck, there was one year that it seems like it was Christmas Eve before we went out to get a tree.
At a Christmas tree lot.
It looked slightly better than Charlie Brown’s.
But not a lot better.
In 1971, my wife and I realized that the jobs at the weekly paper we were working for in Tennessee weren’t going to work out.
So, we were unemployed and heading back to spend Christmas with my parents and brother.
And look for a job, which turned out to be in a place called Owensboro.
We decided to bring them a tree.
I always tell the story that we stole it from a graveyard.
But really it was in the woods beside the cemetery.
We had a Gremlin back then.
And it was a small car, if you remember.
The top of that 6-foot tree got bent on the two-hour drive home.
And when we put the star on top....
Well, remember Charlie Brown’s tree?
When our son was born, Christmas trees became even more special.
I can still see him running through the tree lot on tiny legs, looking for the perfect tree.
When he left for college, we went through a succession of fake trees.
The silliest was an inflatable tree.
Wonder why that didn’t catch on?
The ornaments that are filled with memories have remained boxed for several years now.
This year, my wife put some small lighted artificial birch trees that look like they’re covered with snow in the window.
There’s an artificial Christmas cactus in the family room, to remind us of our son, who lives in the desert.
And there’s the 3-foot artificial tree in the living room.
Like I said, I’ve seen a lot of Christmas trees in my time.
And they each hold special memories.
Keoith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
