Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will move from the corner of Fourth and Frederica streets downtown to the former Texas Gas property — now The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica — in the fall of 2021.
And Klutch Barber Shop will move from 3211 Frederica to the vacant storefront next to Azzip Pizza in the same center next spring.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which is developing the site, said the car dealership will take nearly four acres in the center.
Davis, who bought the dealership from Steve Jones earlier this year, said, “I like the location. I want to bring more business to that area. It’s a great opportunity for other businesses to locate near us.”
He said the dealership will cover 28,600 square feet with more than 200 vehicles in stock.
“It’s a chance to get out from between two one-way streets,” Davis said.
Fifty years ago, most automobile dealerships were downtown.
In 2000, Champion Ford moved out to Southtown Boulevard.
And in 2010, Don Moore moved his General Motors lot from West Second Street to Kentucky 54.
That left what was then Steve Jones Chrysler as the only new vehicle dealership downtown.
That corner has been an auto dealership since before World War II.
Ray said the move “frees up nearly 3.5 acres of prime downtown real estate for redevelopment. The corner of West Fourth Street and Frederica has so much potential as our post COVID-19 world evolves and redevelopment of our downtown re-ignites.”
Sean Ralston, owner of Klutch Barber Shop, said he’s hoping to make the move before spring.
“We’ve been building the business slowly over the past five years,” he said. “Now, we need more space for growth. We’ll be a lot more visible there than we are here by Great Harvest Bread.”
Ray said groundbreaking for the dealership will be before the end of the year.
He and Davis both said they’re not sure what the final cost of the project will be.
Ray said, “The new dealership will have an abundance of on-site outdoor vehicle staging areas, multiple service bays, detailing bays, customer lounge, sales and parts departments, conference room, indoor showrooms and even new vehicle delivery bays to enhance the overall new vehicle acquisition experience.”
He said, “Both the auto dealership and the barbershop are welcome additions to the site as an overall plan for the campus continues to develop. There are decisions to be made on the future of the former office building and what public-private partnerships are needed to bring the entire site back to life.”
