Apostolic Lighthouse Church held its annual rummage sale over the weekend, which gave area residents a second opportunity to purchase items at the church.
The sale began last weekend.
“The traffic was just so good, and we had more items donated for the second weekend,” pastor Keith Avery said. “That’s kind of what brought all this back.”
Avery said he has been the church’s pastor for 16 years and the sale has been held annually throughout his tenure.
“As a general rule we hold it in the spring, but this year life was just so crazy, and we didn’t get to it until later,” he said. “We will probably hold it in the winter from now on because we’ve done much better.”
The money raised from the sale goes back into the church.
“We have a building project going on now,” Avery said. “We just bought new chairs for the church. There’s always somewhere for it to go.”
Any items remaining at the conclusion of the sale will be donated to Goodwill.
“We have held them over in the past, but this year it will be donated,” Avery said. “The items will keep amassing, so most of the items go to Goodwill.”
More from this section
Avery said the sale has been a blessing to the church.
“The fellowship with the church members, and we get to meet a lot of new people, is a benefit,” he said.
Most of the items donated for the sale come from church members, but there are some community members that donate as well.
Avery said Yates Construction in Hopkins County donates to the sale every year.
“A lot of the construction items came from them,” he said.
Christina Bolton, one of the organizers of the sale, said her favorite part of the sale is being able to go through the items and helping her fellow church members.
“What I usually do is help get the items out, help price them, help organize it,” she said. “It’s fun getting it all set up.”
Bolton said items being sold included clothes, shoes, tools, furniture, household items, kitchen supplies, vacuum cleaners, bedroom items and lawnmowers.
Avery said he would like to thank the church and the community for their support of the sale every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.