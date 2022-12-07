Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, people began to trickle into the Owensboro Seventh Day Adventist Church on Tamarack Road.
They weren’t there for worship or Bible study — but to shop.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month, congregants Mary and John Jones, Polly Payne and Dola McCoy have been operating a thrift store from the church’s multi-purpose room. They started the store in March after operating a booth at the Consumer Mall flea market for about seven years.
Mary Jones said it didn’t take long for donors to fill the store with a variety of clothes, toys, electronics and other items.
“The one thing we have to stay away from is furniture, unless it’s very small,” she said. “We don’t have the room for it and aren’t able to do the lifting.”
Mary Jones said the store serves multiple purposes.
First, proceeds go towards filling the “Blessing Box” — a box in the church’s front yard filled with non-perishable food and personal care items free for the taking. Proceeds also fund special charitable events, such as the Thanksgiving baskets the congregation recently distributed to the needy.
Moreover, the store also offers affordable goods for those looking for clothing or other items, Payne said.
“We saw the need in the community for a more reasonably-priced thrift store,” she said. “We have clothing for the whole family and lots of home good items. Antiques are given to us frequently to resell for our mission project here at home.”
Though it’s only open for business once a month, the SDA congregants work around the clock to keep it operational.
Mary Jones, who lives in Ohio County, said she and her husband typically spend a few hours organizing and stocking the store with new items when they come to town. The work is a gratifying way to help people who are struggling, while spreading the Lord’s message, she said.
“I feel like we can be the feet and hands of Jesus right here,” Jones said.
Payne added that the public can donate to the thrift store, by appointment, by calling 270-302-8711 or 270-685-3412. Payne said she is also willing to sell specific items by appointment.
