Jim Schartung and I are friends and neighbors, and we both attend the same church, and almost every Sunday morning we’re the first to be in the place of worship several minutes prior to the start of the 8 a.m. service.
That schedule has been established because Jim’s wife and my bride, both whom passed several years ago, were devoted believers in the pre-service rosary prayer, and we participate in that for the sake of and in memory of our mates.
On most Sunday mornings I’m in church a couple of minutes before Jim, and he always stops by my customary seat for a word or two.
I don’t know how we jumped into the subject of marble shooting last Sunday morning, but we did, and it became pretty revealing.
We both admitted to being lousy at the game and both also admitted never having enough marbles to participate in the games.
My brother Bob was one of the best shooters on the east side of Owensboro and accumulated an unbelievable collection of marbles. When he volunteered for the U.S. Navy during World War ll, he left his little brother with hundreds upon hundreds of the little playthings.
And before I could tell Jim what happened he remarked: “Yes, and you lost every one of them, didn’t you?”
I could go to school every morning with four pockets filled to the very top with marbles. And while the good and dedicated nuns that taught me didn’t know a lot about shooting marbles, one of them did want to know why I had bulging pockets with marbles when I walked into school and went home with nothing but hands in my pockets.
She only smiled when I told her I had holes in those pockets.
And when Bob came home on his first leave in the Navy, one of the first things he asked was how I was doing with his marbles.
“Pretty good,” I said. “I didn’t run out until about a week after you gave them to me.”
I didn’t know my brother could learn to talk like a sailor that quickly.
Now let’s go from one very old sport to one capable of killing.
That’s right! Because of football, I died two times last weekend.
Saturday, the Green Bay Packers, a team I just happen to own part of, fell victim to the San Francisco 49ers and sent me into a recliner semi-prone position. Sunday, Kansas City was dead for the first half of the game with the Buffalo Bills and my return to life went dead again in a second half that defied all of reality.
And you don’t believe that part about me owning part of the Packers?
I do in fact own one share of the team and get an annual invitation to the shareholders meeting in Green Bay.
As for the upcoming Super Bowl, I’m okay with both teams losing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.