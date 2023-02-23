Parishioners poured into St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3418 Kentucky Highway 144, for its 8 a.m. Ash Wednesday Mass.
The Mass marks the beginning of Lent, which lasts 40 days.
Alicia Wells was there opening the door and greeting people as they entered, while her husband, Jerry, welcomed others in the lobby. Both have been members of St. Pius X for 40 years.
“It’s definitely a time of reflection and preparing for the rising of the Lord,” Alicia Wells said.
For Jerry Wells, the next 40 days will be about anticipating Easter.
“It’s a big event in our faith,” he said. “It’s a time of fasting and making good choices for the preparation.”
During Mass, ashes are applied to the forehead in the shape of a cross, leaving the cross’ remnant outline behind. The ashes are from burned palm branches that are blessed from the previous year’s Palm Sunday.
The Rev. Babu Kulathumkal, pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church, celebrated the Mass.
“For me personally, it is a time of renewing ourselves and coming closer to the Lord,” Kulathumkal said. “…During these 40 days we try to do fasting, prayer and almsgiving — those are the three important things that we stress during the season of Lent. And the main reason for this is to look at your heart to see how close you are to the Lord.”
Lent has ancient origins that began with a short period of fasting before baptisms, then it was expanded by the fourth or fifth century to 40 days to correspond with Christ’s 40 days in the desert.
Lent, historically a Catholic tradition, is still regarded in the Christian faith as a period of penitential preparation for Easter.
Protestant churches such as Owensboro’s First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave., observe Ash Wednesday in a similar way by applying ashes to the forehead.
The Rev. Matt Curry, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, began “Ashes to Go” last year by setting up a drive-thru for anyone wanting to receive the ashes.
“We mark ourselves with ashes to remind ourselves of our mortality, our humanity, our need for repentance and the fact we’re totally dependent on God’s grace,” Curry said. “So ‘Ashes to Go’ is taking the imposition of the ashes outside the church and into public spaces. It allows people to come receive a blessing while they’re on their way to work, to school or to wherever. It’s to connect our Christian life with our everyday life and to be public with our faith.”
LeGrand Hisle, a First Presbyterian member, was among those who drove up to have ashes applied while in her car.
“It’s a time of thinking, of loving and expecting Christ’s rising,” Hisle said.
And during the 40 days, believers who participate in Lent will refrain from certain pleasures and abstain from eating meat on Fridays.
Kulathumkal said fasting during Lent is different for everyone, but its purpose is the same.
“You try to give up something you really like so that you are telling the Lord that I am a sinner; I am trying to change myself,” he said. “Fasting is also a way that you are thinking of others, especially poor people who may not be able to have a meal or the people who are suffering in the world. You’re thinking of all of them through your fasting.”
Lent will culminate with Easter, also known by Christians as Resurrection Sunday, on April 9.
