Cars lined the north side of Ninth Street for blocks — east of Plum and Cedar — Tuesday afternoon.
Little did those drivers know the scene looked the same along Seventh and other streets north of them.
All those vehicles were converging on Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 507 Plum St., the site of a drive-thru food giveaway.
The Owensboro Coalition of Concerned Churches — a group of about 10 houses of worship — partnered with Feeding America, USDA and Tri-State Food Bank to provide about 1,400 households with boxes of dried goods, produce and dairy products from 4 to 7 p.m.
Two semi trucks filled the parking lot behind Mount Calvary.
Men driving Bobcats lifted Prairie Farms boxes from the trucks and drove them to blue tents lining Plum Street, where scores of volunteers assisted lines of cars headed north down both sides of Plum Street.
“How many families?” a volunteer asked one driver.
“Two,” the man said.
The volunteer lifted two boxes of onions, carrots and other produce into the SUV’s cargo area. “Go up to the next tent. They will give you more.”
Everyone was welcome, regardless of income.
Bridgette Hinton and her son Logan, 7, live near Mount Calvary. They walked over for their boxes of food.
Hinton was a cook at Cracker Barrel — until COVID-19 arrived. She’s been out of work for months.
She’s one of thousands across the state still waiting for unemployment insurance checks to arrive.
“They keep saying they’re going to send it, but they don’t,” Hinton said.
In the meantime, she relies on child support to keep her family going.
Three boxes of food will make a difference right now, she said, and living in government housing has been a godsend.
“I don’t know what we would have done if we had to pay rent,” Hinton said.
She used to live in Louisville.
“Louisville doesn’t do things like this,” Hinton said of the giant food giveaway. “I love living here. Owensboro is a very helpful community.”
The Rev. Andre Bradley, who leads Mount Calvary, wore a black T-shirt Tuesday with “Be humble” in white letters written across the front.
When the event started, Bradley walked down Plum Street clapping his hands in celebration.
“We’re living out our faith right now,” he said.
The Owensboro Coalition of Concerned Churches has been meeting for months, discussing initiatives and the nation’s heightened tensions. The group of faith leaders wanted to make a positive difference during the worldwide pandemic one family at a time, one smile at a time, he said.
Regardless of religious backgrounds, it boils down to one question, Bradley said: “How do we love one another the way Christ loved the church?”
Brooklyn Sears attends Cornerstone Church. Sears helped Catholic Charities distribute bottles of hand sanitizer and information about food pantries and sites that serve free meals in Daviess County.
“It’s awesome,” Sears said of the food giveaway. “They get a little blessing, and we get to throw a little good out in the world right now.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
