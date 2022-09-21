On Tuesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission unanimously approved Churchill Downs’ application to assume control of Ellis Park, paving the way for Churchill to finalize the $79 million acquisition and begin construction on the track extension and entertainment venue planned for Towne Square Mall.
In a statement to the Messenger-Inquirer, Churchill Downs said that it’s pleased to have the commission’s approval, which was necessary for it to finalize the deal with Ellis Park.
“The KHRC’s swift endorsement of the transaction is a reflection of the enthusiasm across Kentucky for (Churchill Downs Incorporated’s) acquisition of Ellis Park and our planned investments in Owensboro and Henderson,” said Jason Sauer, senior vice president of corporate development for Churchill Downs.
The decision followed a roughly seven-minute presentation by Waqas Ahmed, the commission’s director of pari-mutuel wagering and compliance. He recommended the approval.
Ahmed said Churchill’s acquisition of Ellis Park won’t change the schedule of races set for the Henderson-based racetrack in 2023.
“Churchill Downs explicitly stated that should control be approved, the requested race dates for 2023 will remain the same,” he said. “Ellis Park requested 24 race dates for 2023, the same as what was approved this year.”
Ahmed also said Ellis Park will maintain responsibility for capital improvements it promised to make to its racetrack earlier this year.
However, Ahmed did not reveal any new details about Churchill’s plans for the Owensboro Racing and Gaming project.
“Due to the preliminary nature of the project, (Churchill Downs Incorporated) was not able to provide further details,” Ahmed told commission members.
When announcing the acquisition last week, Sauer told the Messenger-Inquirer that Churchill Downs will take a “fresh look” at the Owensboro project. Ellis Park initially said the project would be completed by early 2023, but Sauer indicated the timeline would be extended.
“Our team’s going to take a fresh look at design to make sure we get this project right,” he said. “If you look at our track record in Kentucky and beyond, we like to go big.”
The new off-track facility will still have at least 600 “historical racing machines” — which allow people to bet on old races — a simulcast wagering center, and multiple food and beverage offerings, Sauer said.
As part of the acquisition, Churchill Downs has committed to investing an additional $75 million in its Henderson and Daviess county facilities.
Sauer said the “bulk” of that investment will go toward the Owensboro development.
