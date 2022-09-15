Churchill Downs is coming to Owensboro.
The mecca of horse racing announced on Thursday its $79 million cash acquisition of the Henderson-based Ellis Park Racing & Gaming, which had been developing Owensboro Racing & Gaming — a track extension and entertainment venue planned for Towne Square Mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.