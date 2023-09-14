Churchill Downs is moving ahead on its plan to build a “historic racing machine” gaming facility in Daviess County.
Churchill officials said in a statement Thursday the company “is beginning the development plan approval process” to build the facility near U.S. 60 East.
On Thursday, a legal notice printed in the Messenger-Inquirer said Ellis Entertainment LLC, which is owned by Churchill Downs, had “filed an application with the Energy and Environment Cabinet to construct a historic racing machine gaming facility.”
The address listed in the notice is 460 Wrights Landing Road, “5.5 miles north of the intersection of East Parrish Avenue and U.S. 60.”
The notice briefly outlines a plan to put a retention basin on the property, “so there will be net-zero fill in the floodplain.” The notice provides a phone number and address for the state Division of Water for people to comment on the plan.
The Messenger-Inquirer sent an open records request for a copy of the application to the Energy and Environment Cabinet Thursday morning. After a search, Cabinet officials could not find the application, and said it was possible the agency hasn’t received it yet.
The Churchill Downs statement says the “Ellis Park extension project” will be built on a 20-acre site “at the corner of U.S. 60 East and Wrights Landing Road in eastern Daviess County.”
“In the weeks ahead, we look forward to sharing more details about this regional tourism destination, including total investment and groundbreaking date,” Churchill communications manager Logan Spradlin said in a statement.
The company did not address a set of specific emailed questions about the project.
Local officials say they haven’t received any new information about the plan since the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission rezoned 39 areas at 6601 Kentucky 2830 near Wrights Landing Road in July. The site has been speculated as the location for the gaming facility.
A site development plan hasn’t been filed with the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, and the property has not changed hands.
Rod Kuegel, a Daviess County farmer and agribusinessman who is part owner of the Kentucky 2830 property, said negotiations over the purchase are still taking place.
Jordan Johnson, Daviess County treasurer, said county officials have had talks with Churchill Downs, but not recently.
Churchill Downs has kept its plans closely under wraps since the company decided to break off plans to build the gaming facility at Towne Square Mall. The company called off the mall plan after Owensboro city commissioners tabled a Churchill request to allow smoking in a portion of the facility.
Commissioners were about to reverse course and take a vote to amend the smoking ordinance for Churchill Downs when the company announced it would build in the county. At the time of that announcement, Churchill officials said the plan was to invest $75 million in a “regional tourism destination.”
