Churchill Downs, which recently pulled the plug on plans to build a gambling facility at Towne Square Mall, announced plans Monday to build a facility in “eastern Daviess County.”
The announcement comes a day before Owensboro city commissioners were scheduled to hold the first reading of an ordinance that would have amended the city’s smoking ban specifically for a Churchill Downs facility at the mall.
City officials scrapped plans to hear the ordinance at Tuesday’s special session. City commissioners had tabled the smoking ordinance changes in March, resulting in Churchill pulling out of the Towne Square Mall project late last month.
In a prepared statement, Logan Spradlin, Churchill Downs communications manager, said, “Churchill Downs Incorporated has secured a site in eastern Daviess County, outside of the Owensboro city limits, to build our $75 million regional tourism destination.”
The company pinned its decision on the city commission.
The Towne Square Mall site was already under development when Churchill Downs bought Ellis Enterprises, took over the project and requested the smoking ban be changed to allow smoking in the facility.
“Originally, we were in discussions to develop the Ellis Park extension at Towne Square Mall; however, on March 21 Owensboro city commissioners rejected our proposal,” Spradlin said in his statement. “In the aftermath of that decision, we immediately urged reconsideration and were told they were not willing to reconsider at that time. We thus began exploring alternative sites and are moving forward with the execution of this exciting project in eastern Daviess County.”
In an email, Spradlin said Churchill Downs would not answer additional questions about the location of the proposed facility. Churchill also didn’t answer questions about when the facility would be begin construction or when it might open.
Mayor Tom Watson said Monday that having the facility locate in the county was a benefit for the community.
“I’m super-happy they are not going out of Daviess County,” Watson said. “I think it’s a plus, going where the smoking ban is so lenient.”
Daviess Fiscal Court won’t have to amend its smoking ordinance to accommodate Churchill Downs’ plan. The county’s ordinance allows smoking in venues that are “independently ventilated enclosed spaces where people under the age of 18 are not allowed to enter.”
Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen did not return calls for comment Monday.
Watson said, “I hate it for the all the south Frederica folks” who were hoping to develop the mall.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen said the announcement “is very disappointing to me.”
“I wish we had landed that for the mall,” Castlen said, and that the announcement is “a nail in the mall’s coffin.”
Castlen said, “I’m happy for the county, too,” and for the “many citizens who reached out to me and said they wanted it here.”
Commissioners Pam Smith-Wright and Bob Glenn were both part of the commission that passed the city-wide smoking ban in 2014. Smith-Wright said she was surprised Churchill made the announcement the day before the city reintroduce the smoking ordinance change for debate.
“To announce before you ever heard the results of the special-called meeting was a little weird to me,” Smith-Wright said. “You couldn’t even wait that one more day?”
Smith-Wright said, “I’m still so sorry we could not make this work. I guess it was not meant to be.”
Glenn said, “There may have been more factors than the smoking issue.”
On the proposed change to the smoking ban, Glenn said the city “had a community discussion about an important issue.”
“We laid our cards on the table and they laid their cards on the table,” Glenn said. Not changing the city ordinance for Churchill Downs will prevent others from also wanting exempted from the ban, Glenn said.
“I think ... we gain a great deal, because we won’t have a long line down the street with people getting exemptions from the smoking ordinance,” Glenn said.
Of the proposed facility, Glenn said, “Churchill Downs is a Fortune 500 company, and has the ability to be a good corporate citizen.”
Commissioner Sharon NeSmith said Monday “I’m glad the community is getting the development,” and that supporters and opponents of changing the smoking ordinance had valid points.
“Hopefully, they (Churchill) will keep the same plan where they will have non-smoking as well as smoking” in the facility, NeSmtih said. The plan “still gives us some growth, which we’ve got to have” while giving people who wanted the facility “an option,” NeSmith said.
Officials with the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. and the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said they had no information on the site for the proposed facility.
In a prepared statement, CVB President Mark Calitri said, “This is a win for Daviess County and a great investment in this community. This attraction is a key piece of the tourism puzzle. Tourism in Daviess County is on a record pace this year in, and this gives people another reason to visit or extend their stay.”
