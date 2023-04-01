With the legalization of sports betting by the Kentucky General Assembly, it opens the door for Churchill Downs to add a sportsbook venue to its proposed horse racing machine (HRM) facility at Towne Square Mall.

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 551, the sports betting bill, passed by the legislature the previous day. HB 551 was sponsored by Michael Meredith, an Oakland Republican.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.