For the second time in three months, Owensboro city commissioners heard from local health officials opposed to changing the city’s smoking ordinance for a facility Churchill Downs had planned for Towne Square Mall.
Although commissioners previously tabled an ordinance to allow smoking at the facility, the issue is not necessarily dead. Mayor Tom Watson said Tuesday evening the commissioners could vote on changing the smoking ban if a majority of city commissioners called for it.
If there was a call, the meeting would be held as soon as possible, Watson said.
Churchill announced last week it was pulling out of plans to build the 60,000-square-foot historic horse racing machines and off-track betting facility. The company said it would examine other locations.
Since then, the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., and Towne Square Mall Holdings — the group that owns the mall — released public statements saying city commissioners made the wrong decision.
No one from either the EDC or Towne Square Mall Holdings addressed commissioners Tuesday night. Instead, commissioners heard from three people opposed to changing the smoking ban and one who urged commissioners to make the change to land the facility.
Tim Byers, a city resident, told commissioners he had gone through surgery for smoking-related illness and urged the commission to not change the ordinance.
“I’m a previous smoker, 30 years, and I had my chest ripped up because of it,” Byers said. Amending the city-wide smoking ban to allow smoking in the facility “would be a really bad thing.”
Commissioners said previously that Churchill Downs officials say not allowing smoking at the facility would hurt revenue.
Green River District Health Department Director Clay Horton said businesses that previously allowed smoking didn’t close when the city passed its smoking ban.
“Some of the arguments we’re hearing are the same arguments” made when the city ban was proposed, he said. “If you talk to (business owners) who were there before and after, they are going to say it’s a change for the better.
“Other businesses are successful with the smoking ban we have. This one can be successful as well.”
City resident Mark Kenney urged commissioners to do whatever was needed to land the project.
“I think it would be a great misstep if we didn’t let this project go through,” he said.
Kenney told commissioners he hoped the facility would be built “at least in the county,” and “the city should be dedicated to getting this Churchill Downs facility constructed right away.”
Dr. Don Neel, an Owensboro pediatrician, said Daviess County is in the top 20 of Kentucky counties in terms of health.
“We have made all kinds of strides,” Neel said in asking commissioners not to amend the ordinance. “We were the third city in Kentucky to become a nonsmoking community.”
Commissioners did not respond, which is usual during the public comment section of meetings. The public comment section is for items that are not on the agenda.
Watson said the process going forward would be for three commissioners — or the mayor and two commissioners — to call for a special meeting to reconsider amending the smoking ban. If that happened, two meetings would have to be held, because an ordinance requires two readings.
Watson said he would like the issue definitively decided and would be “glad to see some closure, one way or the other.
“It has been a rough couple of months.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
