Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Wednesday night that it will not move forward with the Ellis Park extension facility planned for Towne Square Mall.
CDI Vice President of Corporate Communications Tonya Abeln said the organization is evaluating other locations.
“Churchill Downs Incorporated has shifted plans for the previously-announced Owensboro facility, and we are still evaluating new locations that will better enable us to create a premier entertainment destination for all residents of the region,” she said.
Abeln said CDI is still looking forward to creating hundreds of jobs, driving significant economic activity and partnering with the community “in which we ultimately choose to develop our Ellis Park extension facility.”
In March 2022, CDI leased the 62,000-square-foot former JC Penney location on the mall’s north side.
Jeff Inman, general manager for Ellis Entertainment LLC, said the project was estimated to cost $20 million.
On March 21, the Owensboro City Commission unanimously rejected a requested change in the city’s smoking ordinance that would have allowed for a smoking area in the proposed CDI location.
During the same meeting, commissioners heard from Owensboro Health physicians who were opposed to the measure.
The city-wide smoking ban in public places was implemented in 2014.
More from this section
The amendment would have allowed smoking in up to 15% of the facility.
City Manager Nate Pagan said CDI officials had expressed concerns about the “negative impact the city’s smoking ban would have on the project.”
“They believe the ability to smoke at the facility is integral to its success,” Pagan said in March.
On April 10, the majority of commissioners said they believed they made the right decision, though they hoped CDI would still follow through with the plans for the extension.
Abeln said in April that CDI was “still evaluating locations that meet our requirements.”
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen, who has advocated for revisiting the issue, said in April that if the CDI project didn’t move forward, the city could lose additional businesses in the mall, including a proposed $4 million project.
“We not only lost Churchill, we lost that $4 million investment,” he said.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.